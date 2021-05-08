Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $371.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.