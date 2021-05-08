Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,507,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

