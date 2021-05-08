Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

