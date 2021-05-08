Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 1564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTX. CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

