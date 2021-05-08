Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 1564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

