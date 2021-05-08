Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $85.52 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 6.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $85,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

