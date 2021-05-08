Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $62.56 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 4.9% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

