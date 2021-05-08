Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.80.

MSFT opened at $252.46 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

