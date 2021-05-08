Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.