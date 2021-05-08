Michelle Mapes Sells 10,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 347.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.