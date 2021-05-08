Michael Isor Roth Sells 100,000 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Isor Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25.

IPG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,784,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

