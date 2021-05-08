MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr or $396 million to $403.92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.23 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Shares of MGPI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 135,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

