MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr or $396 million to $403.92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.23 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 135,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,748. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $526,009. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

