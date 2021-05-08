MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 297,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

