MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.79. 63,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.