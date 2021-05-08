MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.34 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

