Metro’s (MTTWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Metro has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.10.
Metro Company Profile
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.