Metro’s (MTTWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Metro has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.