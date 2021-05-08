Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.90 by Berenberg Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.90 ($10.47) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.31 ($9.78).

Metro stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.20.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

