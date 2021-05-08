Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,220 shares during the quarter. Methanex comprises 2.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

