Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $594,935.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

