MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,758.06.

MELI stock traded up $34.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,481.26. 642,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,519. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $746.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,596.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

