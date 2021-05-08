Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$14,400.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032,000 shares in the company, valued at C$247,680.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson purchased 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,285.00.

MGA opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.29.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

