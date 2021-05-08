MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.15.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.