Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,389 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 389.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

