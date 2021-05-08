Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

