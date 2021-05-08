Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

