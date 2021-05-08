Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1,140.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United Airlines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.