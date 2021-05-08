Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

