Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 441.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $69.30 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

