Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,892 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 784.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

