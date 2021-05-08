Medicure (MPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medicure (CVE:MPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CVE MPH opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

