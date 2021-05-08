Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

