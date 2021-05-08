Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 423.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.