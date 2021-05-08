Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

