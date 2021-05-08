McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.61. 1,948,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

