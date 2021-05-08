McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.