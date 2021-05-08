McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

