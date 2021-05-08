MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Down 0.2%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76). Approximately 83,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 238,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.78).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 871.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 682.37. The firm has a market cap of £840.95 million and a P/E ratio of -72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.90.

In other news, insider Will Brooke sold 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,015 ($13.26), for a total value of £415,135 ($542,376.54).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

