Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. Materion has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

