Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.