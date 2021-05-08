Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRE. TD Securities increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

TSE MRE traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.77. 365,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,677. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.65%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

