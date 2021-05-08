Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.35

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.35 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 97.75 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,414,235 shares trading hands.

MARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 76 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.35.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

