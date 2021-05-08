Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.