Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98.
In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.