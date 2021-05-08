MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 19,222 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MarineMax by 135.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

