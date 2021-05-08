MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill Sells 10,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HZO opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.