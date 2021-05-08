MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill Sells 10,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HZO opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $65.79.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
