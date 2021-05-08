Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE MMI opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $256,572.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,252.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987 over the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

