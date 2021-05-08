Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $39.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

