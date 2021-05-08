MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $930,712.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $930,712.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00067131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00256616 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 70,412.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.00 or 0.01117947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.00760559 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

