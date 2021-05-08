Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

MBUU stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 91,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,494. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

