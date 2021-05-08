Magna International (TSE:MG) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$113.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:MG traded up C$2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$119.52. 653,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$49.25 and a 1 year high of C$123.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1900003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

